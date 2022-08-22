Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo says 4P beneficiaries who receive study aid must refund grant

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said that beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) who received the educational assistance last Saturday must refund the grant.

Tulfo said that this will be deducted to their future allowances under the program.

“Pero hindi naman biglaan,” Tulfo said of the refund.

RELATED STORY: Tulfo says 4Ps recipients no longer qualified for educational cash aid

The DSWD chief backtracked from his statement that 4Ps are still qualified to get the one-time cash aid.

“We were overwhelmed and did not expect the turnout,” Tulfo said.

“‘Yung 4Ps is educational na po ‘yan eh. Hindi para sa pamilya. ‘Yan ay para sa bata. Kaya nga may P600, P700, P800 na mga binibigay monthly para sa edukasyon ng mga bata. Nasa polisiya ‘yan na tumatanggap na sila ng educational assistance. Dapat hindi na sila tumatanggap ng educational assistance mula sa pamahalaan,” Tulfo previously said.

READ ON: Tulfo promises to do better on DSWD study aid roll out

The DSWD chief previously said that every indigent person regardless if 4P beneficiaries can avail the one-time cash aid.

“Bagama’t nasabi ko na puwede, siguro sa pagmamadali ko noong tinatanong ako ng reporter, sinabi ko na puwede ang 4Ps. Pero noong unang labas ko sa social media sa DSWD announcement, walang 4Ps doon eh,” he added.

