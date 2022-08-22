Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo promises to do better on DSWD study aid roll out

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo vows to do better in the next roll out of its study grant for indigent students.

The agency received flak after the chaotic distribution of aid on Saturday.

Tulfo admitted that what happened last weekend was a ‘tactical mistake’ on their end. He adds they will implement a huge adjustment to resolve the issues in distributing the aid.

RELATED STORY: DSWD Sec. Tulfo apologizes after chaotic educational assistance distribution

“Next week, ipangako namin, mas maayos na ho itong sistema,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo added that they are now seeking the help of the Department of Interior and Local Government and LGUS to help in the distribution process.

“We will be consulting…kung pupuwede alphabetical na lang muna. A to H muna this coming Saturday then I to M next Saturday para mabigyan po lahat. Para medyo mas maayos,” Tulfo said in a CNN Philippines interview.

READ ON: Chaos erupt as crowds troop to DSWD to get cash aid for students

Tulfo said he is willing to request more budget to further help more indigent students.

“Because of pandemic, the message is loud and clear. Marami tayong kababayan na naghihikahos at kailangan ng tulong [we have many countrymen who are poor and need help]. I’m sure and I’m very, very positive that the government is listening and we’ll help out,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 08 22 at 11.07.00 AM

There are no excuses: VP Duterte said in-person learning necessary

20 mins ago
DSWD Region 2 educational cash assistance

Tulfo says 4P beneficiaries who receive study aid must refund grant

56 mins ago
Students 1

DepEd: No major incidents in 2022 school opening so far

1 hour ago
liza marcos birthday

WATCH: PBBM, sons surprise Liza Marcos on her 63rd birthday

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button