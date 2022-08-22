Tulfo promises to do better on DSWD study aid roll out

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo vows to do better in the next roll out of its study grant for indigent students.

The agency received flak after the chaotic distribution of aid on Saturday.

Tulfo admitted that what happened last weekend was a ‘tactical mistake’ on their end. He adds they will implement a huge adjustment to resolve the issues in distributing the aid.

RELATED STORY: DSWD Sec. Tulfo apologizes after chaotic educational assistance distribution

“Next week, ipangako namin, mas maayos na ho itong sistema,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo added that they are now seeking the help of the Department of Interior and Local Government and LGUS to help in the distribution process.

“We will be consulting…kung pupuwede alphabetical na lang muna. A to H muna this coming Saturday then I to M next Saturday para mabigyan po lahat. Para medyo mas maayos,” Tulfo said in a CNN Philippines interview.

READ ON: Chaos erupt as crowds troop to DSWD to get cash aid for students

Tulfo said he is willing to request more budget to further help more indigent students.

“Because of pandemic, the message is loud and clear. Marami tayong kababayan na naghihikahos at kailangan ng tulong [we have many countrymen who are poor and need help]. I’m sure and I’m very, very positive that the government is listening and we’ll help out,” he added.