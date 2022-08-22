There are no excuses: VP Duterte said in-person learning necessary

The Department of Education (DepEd) has officially opened the School Year 2022-2023 today, August 22. The National School Opening Day Program (NSODP) was held in Dinalupihan Elementary School, Bataan where VP-Secretary Sara Z. Duterte delivered a speech and highlighted that there should be no excuse in resuming face-to-face classes.

“There are no excuses. Hindi na po natin kayang muling maantala pa ang pag-aaral ng kabataang Pilipino. Kailangan na po natin silang maibalik sa in-person learning dahil sa in-person learning makakakuha ng makahulugan sapat o wasto at dekalidad na edukasyon na kailangan nila para sa kalinangan ng kanilang pag-iisip at kakayanan bilang mga indibidwal na magiging katuwang ng pamahalaan sa pagtatag ng malakas na bansa,” said Duterte.

Duterte underscored that in-person learning is necessary, specifically to address the learning gap that the pandemic has brought to Filipino learners. She said that the department has worked on “learning recovery plans to address learning gaps and accelerate students’ learning during this period.”

She also acknowledged that there are several schools in Mindanao and Visayas that still require rehabilitation as a result of the onslaught of typhoon Odette last December but still conveyed that it should not be considered as an excuse to postpone the school opening.

“ There is no denying that the number of schools in Mindanao and Visayas need urgent reconstruction and rebuilding,” Duterte said.

Earlier, several groups called on the postponement of face-to-face classes due to the pandemic. But according to Duterte, Philippines just like the rest of the world, should keep up and reopen schools.

“ We can no longer make Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to keep our children from their schools. The Philippines has been reopening up just like the rest of the world has reopened. We can not make the lack of the educational infrastructure or the inadequate number of classrooms in certain provinces another excuse to keep our children from schools,” said Duterte.

Duterte also said that the first day of school should be a ‘memorable experience’ for learners.

“ Our children deserve this memorable moment. The first day of school experience, where they all start to build their dreams,” she said.

As per the latest data of DepEd, a total of 27.8 million students from both private and public schools are enrolled this academic year.