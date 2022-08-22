There are no excuses: VP Duterte said in-person learning necessary

The Department of Education (DepEd) has officially opened the School Year 2022-2023 today, August 22. The National School Opening Day Program (NSODP) was held in Dinalupihan Elementary School, Bataan where VP-Secretary Sara Z. Duterte delivered a speech and highlighted that there should be no excuse in resuming face-to-face classes.
“There are no excuses. Hindi na po natin kayang muling maantala pa ang pag-aaral ng kabataang Pilipino. Kailangan na po natin silang maibalik sa in-person learning dahil sa in-person learning makakakuha ng makahulugan sapat o wasto at dekalidad na edukasyon na kailangan nila para sa kalinangan ng kanilang pag-iisip at kakayanan bilang mga indibidwal na magiging katuwang ng pamahalaan sa pagtatag ng malakas na bansa,” said Duterte.
Duterte underscored that in-person learning is necessary, specifically to address the learning gap that the pandemic has brought to Filipino learners. She said that the department has worked on “learning recovery plans to address learning gaps and accelerate students’ learning during this period.”