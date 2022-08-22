Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Raffy Tulfo hits DTI for slow action vs. networking scams

Senator Raffy Tuflo hits the slow action of the Trade Department over the proliferation of networking scams.

Tulfo said the DTI failed to act on reports of scams reported to him by victims of “Multi-Level Marketing & Networking” companies who prey on consumers by promising exorbitant returns on their investments.

RELATED STORY: DOLE warns vs. scammers using name of DOLE chief

“Hindi niyo na ko pwedeng iwas-iwasan,” Tulfo said.

He then challenged the DTI to step-up its efforts to scrutinize and regulate fraudulent companies who apply for DTI accreditation to seduce unwitting victims.

READ ON: DMW warns OFWs on Job Scams on Facebook

The lawmaker also asks the DTI to ensure that networking companies would stop proliferating and dominating markets especially online.

He also suggests that the department start coordinating with law enforcement agencies such as the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) & the PNP (Philippine National Police) & that they should all work together to stop these companies from scamming people.

