Philippine House receives proposed 2023 budget worth Php5.268T

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) formally submitted the proposed P5.268 trillion national budget to the House of Representatives.

The House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez received it from Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman. The handing over of the budget ceremony indicates that the executive branch fulfilled its promise of transmitting to Congress the budget on August 22 — within the timeline set by the 1987 Constitution.

According to a statement by President Marcos that was included with the budget proposal, the education sector will receive the largest allocation of Php 852.8 B, or 16% of the total budget. Public works will receive 13% of the budget, healthcare will receive 5%, and social welfare will receive roughly 4%.

Majority leaders in the House had recently suggested that they were confident that the budget would be passed before Congress goes into a recess by October.

The Marcos administration’s proposed budget for 2023 supports an ambitious policy agenda aimed at boosting growth and lifting millions out of poverty.

Equal to 22.2% of the country’s total economic output, it is nearly 5% higher than his predecessor’s spending plan for 2022, media reports said.