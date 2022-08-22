PH detects 4th monkeypox case

The Department of Health (DOH) has detected counytry’s fourth confirmed case of Monkeypox.

The fourth case is a 25-year-old Filipino national with no documented travel history to or from any country with documented confirmed cases of Monkeypox.

“The case was tested and confirmed positive for Monkeypox via real time Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR by the DOH Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), with results released August 19, 2022,” the DOH said in a statement.

The case is currently admitted in an isolation facility.

Fourteen close contacts have been identified according to the department.

“One is currently taking care of the case in the isolation facility while six are undergoing quarantine. One is a healthcare worker who had complete personal protection equipment (PPE) at time of consultation of case, assessed as low risk, and is now self-monitoring. Details of the other six are being verified,” the DOH said.

The DOH added that all four confirmed Monkeypox cases in the Philippines are unrelated to each other

“Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, but it is often transmitted through close, sustained physical contact, which can include sexual contact with those who have rashes or open lesions. It is not like COVID-19 that spreads mostly through the air. Monkeypox symptoms are mild, and the disease is rarely fatal,” the department added.