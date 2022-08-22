Man duped of AED 4,000 in fake dog deal in Dubai

Three individuals — who defrauded AED 4,000 from a man through a fake deal of selling a dog via an electronic platform — have been sentence to three months jail by the Dubai Court of Misdemeanors.

The court has also fined them jointly AED 4,000 to be followed by deportation in the case.

Last June 2022, an Asian man reported that he had been defrauded by someone who offered a dog for sale via an electronic platform.

The plaintiff reportedly pointed out that he contacted the seller via WhatsApp who sent him pictures of the dog and a video clip showing the dog moving.

The seller asked for Dhs3,000 for the dog, but after the bargain, both agreed on Dhs2,500, he was quoted as saying in a report by Gulf Today.

The seller then sent him his bank account number, and the requested amount was transferred.

The seller reportedly promised him to send the dog to him on the same day by a shipping company, but he did not receive it.

He reportedly contacted him to know the reasons for not sending the dog, but the seller claimed that he could not ship it due to emergency circumstances and asked him to wait.

He then asked him for AED8,000 as a refundable insurance for the shipping company to deliver dog.

The plaintiff added that he had informed the seller that he did not have that amount, so the seller asked him to transfer to him AED 1,500 to another bank account. After that, the seller’s mobile became unreachable.

Realizing that he has been duped, the man reported to police. The investigation team was able to identify the suspect and the account holders to which the money was transferred, media reports said. All the suspects were arrested.