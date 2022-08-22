Golden Opportunity comes with UAE Golden Visa

An artist, a professor, a nurse, and an executive director. Filipinos from various fields shared their story on how they acquired the much-coveted Golden Visa in the UAE and how it changed their lives.

The UAE is expected to introduce visa reforms this September.

The country started giving the golden visa in 2019 as part of the country’s long-term residency program.

Three years after its launch, 65,000 individuals comprised of investors, businessmen and some of their family members have been granted the 10-year visa as of June 2022.

Although golden visa is hard to acquire, Filipinos from various fields have proven they’ve got what it takes to obtain it.

The Filipino Times spoke to four Filipinos who were granted this golden opportunity.

LIFE CHANGING OPPORTUNITY

One of the benefits of having a golden visa is that it allows you to sponsor your family to stay in the UAE.

A Filipino family of three has shared how having golden visas helped them have certainty for their family’s future.

“Having a golden visa gave us assurance ng aming future, freedom to work ng wife ko without any sponsorship at ‘yung privilege to put up our own business and other benefits when it comes to discounts sa halos lahat ng establishments,” said Rolando Bobier who secured a golden visa as an Executive Director of a Dubai-based company.

Through his golden visa, Rolando was able to sponsor his wife Rose and son, Finley back in 2021. Since then, they have established a business venture, sponsored their parents to visit and embraced several more opportunities coming their way.

“So blessed and happy na despite sa mga pagsubok naming dinaanan as a family, nalampasan namin lahat ng magkakasa at nabiyaan ng isang pambihirang opportunity na mapabilang sa mga beneficiary ng Golden Visa,” said Rose Bobier.

The couple considers having a golden visa as a ‘life changing opportunity.’

“We are forever grateful to the UAE government to this life changing opportunity, and we will continue to live and honour this country as we both shall live,” they said.

They encourage Pinoys in UAE to have faith and take their shot in obtaining a golden visa.

Apart from sponsoring families, golden visa holders also enjoy special discounts and other benefits from several government-partner companies.

The golden visa is renewable and does not need an employment sponsor. It allows the holder to stay as long he or she want outside of the country, compared to the usual six months restriction. The golden visa holder can also sponsor unlimited number of domestic helpers.

BOOSTED CONFIDENCE

Visual artist John Paul Faderogao from Romblon has been freelancing as an artist in the UAE for the past eight years.

In 2021, he was one of the 1000 artists from across the globe to attain a 10-year cultural visa grant from the UAE government. It is one of their measures “to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a hub for talent.”

As he looks back in the past year, he shares how his clientele grew and how his confidence as an artist was boosted by the visa grant.

“Marami pong opportunities na nag-open pero ang pinaka-pansin ko ay mas nagiging tiwala ang mga client sa akin pag nalalaman nila na Golden visa holder ako. Tingin ko po mas naging credible ako para sa kanila which is malaking bagay sa career ko bilang freelance artist,” said Faderogao.

When asked what he considers as the best benefit of having a cultural visa, John Paul answered that it is the benefit of not having to worry about the visa of his family.

“Hindi na ako nagwoworry about sa visa ko and ng family ko which is iyon kasi ang isa sa problema ko dati nung under freezone pa ako. Naging madali at mas mura rin sa akin ang pagkuha ng business license right after ko mabigyan ng golden visa,” said Faderogao.

His wife, Nancy feels blessed to have been granted a same long-term residency visa through her husband.

“Ito po ung napasabi talaga ako na “feeling blessed.” Blessed dahil nagkaron ako ng asawang talentado at blessed dahil nabigyan kami ng pagkakaktaon at opportunity ng UAE na mamalagi pa dito ng matagal para buoin ung mga pangarap naming,” said Nancy Faderogao.

FOR THE FILIPINO COMMUNITY

2019 Filipino Times Awards Educator of the Year, Dr. Rex Bacarra who is a Philosophy and HR professor at the prestigious Curtin University, qualified for the ‘People with Specialized Talents.’

Dr. Bacarra shared that he was teaching when he received the news that he is one of the beneficiaries of the long-term residency visa. But more than the personal benefits it entails, obtaining the special visa category for him was for the credit of the Filipino community.

“I was ecstatic, joyful, and experienced a sense of pride not just for myself but for the Filipino community here. It is a recognition that does not just benefit myself, but all of us. It allows us to be seen in a different, and definitely positive, light,” said Dr. Bacarra.

He encouraged Filipinos who thinks that they are qualified to apply.

“The benefits personal and social benefits outweigh the cost and effort. Application is generally painless. I can even say that it will boost your confidence- you will feel valued by a government that supports talented and skilled foreign nationals, and will surely make our country proud, even a source of inspiration to those who strive to do something meaningful in their lives,” said Dr. Bacarra.

Dr. Baccara said that he is optimistic that our fellow kababayans have in them the knowledge and capability to be included in the transformation of UAE as it advances in different industries globally.

“For us Filipinos, what I also consider to be a huge benefit is the elevation of our collective identity. That we can be path makers and leaders. That innovation and creativity run through our veins. We have always been known as a service-oriented community, but it is transformative for us to be known as trailblazers and leaders,” said Dr. Bacarra.

EMPOWERING FRONTLINERS

We have heard of our frontliners receiving golden visas as a form of the UAE government’s gratitude on their hard work and sacrifices during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to majority of the nurses, they never thought that they would qualify for the prestigious visa category given its strict requirements.

Micael “Mike” Siapno who hails from Lingayen, Pangasinan said that despite working as a nurse for more than 12 years in the UAE, he still considers securing the Golden visa as a tough achievement to accomplish.

But this July, he was one of the many Filipino nurses to receive the golden visa from the UAE government.

“To be honest it’s too hard for us to acquire such Golden visa. It’s really an answered prayer and through executing our full potentials to combat Covid-19. Kasalukuyan ako ay nagtratrabaho sa Covid-19 Clinical Vaccine Study Research. Siguro Nakita ng management ang sakripisyo at dedication ko sa work bilang frontliner kaya naudyok ang kanilang damdamin para mabigyan kmi ng ganitong blessings,” said Siapno.

Mike believes that his love for his work paid off and encouraged more Filipinos to do the same.

“Para sa akin ang masasabi ko lang ay gawin pa rin ang nararapat hanggang makamtam ang ninanais sa buhay, Tiis, Tiyaga at Tiwala kahit maraming pagsubok sa buhay. Mahalin natin ang ating trabaho,” said Siapno.

Mike said his heart id full of gratefulness to the UAE government for seeing the value of frontliners like him.

“To the government of UAE, especially to President H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, words cannot express my thanks and gratitude for giving me the opportunity to have this BLESSING “GOLDEN VISA”. I assure you that I will do my best for the service of this country & humanity. Again, thank you so much for the privilege given to me,” said Siapno.

For his part, Dr. Bacarra also detailed the steps on how one can secure the long-term visa.

“Applying is painless and easy but bear in mind that there should be “something” meaningful or substantial that you have contributed or currently contributing to the UAE society. There are different categories on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai website. Once you have explored it, choose which category fits you best, then fill up the forms and upload the pertinent documents like the job contract (10 kb per upload) and other documents. Then you wait for 2 to 3 days and you will receive a notification of pre-approval, if and when approved. You will be asked to cancel your visa and go for a medical check-up. I advise that you go first for a medical check-up and once the result comes back as “FIT,” only then should you cancel your visa. Once the visa is canceled, go to the immigration/Amer Center for stamping and the request for Emirates ID. It took me a week to process everything. Of course, there are corresponding processing fees of not more than 4,000 dirhams,” Dr. Baccara explained.

These four unique stories of Filipino golden visa holders give us different views on the possible benefits of obtaining a long-term residency visa. Overall, it shows us what it’s like to have a golden opportunity. Question is, will you also take it?

Starting September 1, the UAE government will begin to implement an expanded Golden visa scheme and offer a new five-year Green residency, a multiple-entry tourist visa and job hunting entry permits.