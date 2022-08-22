Fraudster trying to phish AED2.8M out of an ad firm held in Sharjah

A phisher, specialised in fraud, has been arrested by Sharjah Police after he attempted to steal AED 2.8 million.

The Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station received a report from a director of an advertising company in Sharjah, complaining that the company’s account had been phished, and AED 1.1 million had been stolen, said In detail, its Acting Chief Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Bin Haider.

The police officer also pointed out that the phisher, who hacked the company’s electronic account and knew its commercial transactions, also monitored the transfer of AED2.8 million from a company in a GCC country.

The suspect reportedly emailed that company and asked it to transfer the amount to another bank account under the pretext of changing the original one, so the GCC company transferred the amount to the new account.

The suspect seized AED 1.1 million out of the whole amount he planned to steal (Dhs2.8 million.)

Evidences suggested that the suspect withdrew AED 1.1 million, through seven cash withdrawals from different branches of banks in the emirate and abroad.

Buhaira Police Station formed a team to catch the suspect before the seizure of remaining amount.

The suspect was arrested from a bank in one of the emirates where he had gone to withdraw the remaining amount, and referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures.

Bin Haider called on the owners of private companies and institutions to adopt an electronic system to ensure that these systems have the approved standards and specifications of information security, to avoid being trapped into electronic intrusions.