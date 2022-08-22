Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Florita’ intensifies into tropical storm, rainfall and landslides expected

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar 3 hours ago

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has raised a Signal No. 2 Advisory in Luzon areas after low pressure area ‘Florita’ intensified to into a tropical storm.

In it’s latest advisory released as of 5:00pm (PH Time), Typhoon Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Signal No. 2 was raised in the following areas:

Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Bambang, Ambaguio, Bayombong, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi), Apayao, the eastern portion of Abra (Tubo, Boliney, Bucloc, Daguioman, Sallapadan, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Lacub, Tineg, Lagangilang, Bucay, Manabo, Luba), Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Gale-force winds prevailing or expected within the next 24 hours in the above-mentioned areas.

Meanwhile, the Department of public Works and Highways (DPWH) has released an advisory requesting motorists to take extra caution when passing by national roads at the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), especially in Kennon Road in Baguio City as falling rocks and debris may fall due to the rainfall caused by ‘Florita’.

