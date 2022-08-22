‘Florita’ intensifies into tropical storm, rainfall and landslides expected

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has raised a Signal No. 2 Advisory in Luzon areas after low pressure area ‘Florita’ intensified to into a tropical storm.

In it’s latest advisory released as of 5:00pm (PH Time), Typhoon Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Signal No. 2 was raised in the following areas:

Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Bambang, Ambaguio, Bayombong, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi), Apayao, the eastern portion of Abra (Tubo, Boliney, Bucloc, Daguioman, Sallapadan, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Lacub, Tineg, Lagangilang, Bucay, Manabo, Luba), Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 6

Tropical Storm “#FloritaPH” (MA-ON)

Issued 5PM 22 Aug 2022

Valid for broadcast until next bulletin at 8PM today FLORITA MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE WESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF AURORA Link: https://t.co/Nx7RUCzorD pic.twitter.com/yhJQBGUsCO — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) August 22, 2022

Gale-force winds prevailing or expected within the next 24 hours in the above-mentioned areas.

Meanwhile, the Department of public Works and Highways (DPWH) has released an advisory requesting motorists to take extra caution when passing by national roads at the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), especially in Kennon Road in Baguio City as falling rocks and debris may fall due to the rainfall caused by ‘Florita’.