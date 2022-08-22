DepEd: No major incidents in 2022 school opening so far

The Department of Education sees no untoward incidents so far on the opening of school year 2022-2023.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said that the school opening is peaceful and safe.

RELATED STORY: Over 1 out of 3 students still unvaccinated in PH – DepEd

“Sa ngayong umaga, wala pa po kaming natatanggap na major incidents or challenges. Mukhang mapayapa at ligtas ang pagbabalik eskwela ng ating mga learners this morning,” Poa said.

Poa said that they are still waiting for the reports of their regional directors to monitor the situation of schools in the country.

The official said that students were seen wearing face masks and undergoing temperature checks.

READ ON: 9 out of 10 teachers in PH fully vaccinated – DepEd

Some 28 million students have enrolled for this year.

“This is 101% na po as compared to our enrollment figures last year. Ang projection po natin is 28.6 million so we’re hoping na today, ‘yung mga hindi pa nakakapag-enroll, makapag-enroll na po,” Poa said in a GMA News interview.