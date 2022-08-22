Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DepEd: No major incidents in 2022 school opening so far

The Department of Education sees no untoward incidents so far on the opening of school year 2022-2023.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said that the school opening is peaceful and safe.

“Sa ngayong umaga, wala pa po kaming natatanggap na major incidents or challenges. Mukhang mapayapa at ligtas ang pagbabalik eskwela ng ating mga learners this morning,” Poa said.

Poa said that they are still waiting for the reports of their regional directors to monitor the situation of schools in the country.

The official said that students were seen wearing face masks and undergoing temperature checks.

Some 28 million students have enrolled for this year.

“This is 101% na po as compared to our enrollment figures last year. Ang projection po natin is 28.6 million so we’re hoping na today, ‘yung mga hindi pa nakakapag-enroll, makapag-enroll na po,” Poa said in a GMA News interview.

