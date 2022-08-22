Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bride wearing 250 grams of gold goes viral

Social media platforms are abuzz with videos and pictures of an Egyptian bride wearing gold ornaments weighing almost 205 grammes.

The videos, which have sparked a state of widespread controversy, show the bride from a village in Sharkia Governorate wearing 250 grammes of gold during her engagement ceremony.

The groom presented the dowry consisting of a gold necklace and a number of bracelets and rings, of large size, the video suggests.

The bride’s father and brother also presented her with a gift of gold, which included five bracelets and a gold necklace, to increase the weight of what she was putting to amount to a quarter of a kilogramme, according to the Egyptian “Sada Al Balad” website.

Many netizens were not appreciative of the Egyptian bride wearing 10 bracelets, 4 rings and 2 necklaces during the ceremony held in the Abu Kabir Centre in Sharkia Governorate in Egypt.

