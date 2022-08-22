AED5,000 fine, jail for leaving children unattended in cars – Abu Dhabi Police

Families living in Abu Dhabi have been issued a fresh warning against leaving the children unattended in cars.

Abu Dhabi Police have stressed on the need to take good care of children and not to leave them unattended in cars, which may result in injuries or deaths.

“Leaving a child unattended to in a car is a crime punishable by a fine of not less than AED5,000 on the guardian and this could be accompanied by a jail sentence,” Captain Mohammed Hamad Al Isai, director of Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said during a recent interview on a local television.

Al Isai cited a recent incident of a child who suffocated to death in the sweltering heat when his father forgot him inside the car.

He said the father, who was apparently busy attending to a work-related phone call throughout the trip, had forgotten the child who was sleeping when he moved out and locked the car after reaching home.

It was after some time when the man realised that he had forgotten the child behind in the parked car. By the time he remembered to check the back of his vehicle, the child had already died.

“I hope families will take this incident as a warning. Whenever you move out, you must ensure that you check your car before locking it up,” said the officer. “Parents should not leave children unattended to, even for a minute, when moving out of the car. Guardians are responsible for the well-being and safety of children.”

Families were also told not to depend on others when getting off the car as they might leave the children in the back seats while drowsy or sleeping.