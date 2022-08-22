6 illegal residents, four others face AED 7,000 fine in Ajman after brawl

Ten expats have been penalised AED 7,000 in Ajman for assaulting six of their compatriots.

Six of the accused — between the ages of 30 and 52 years — were residing in the UAE illegally, local media reports said, adding that all of them reside in the industrial area of Al Jarf in Ajman.

The accused, according to the police, deliberately assaulted the victims and pushed one of them from the balcony of the building they were staying in, a report in Khaleej Times highlighted.

While the victim who fell from the balcony was permanently disabled by 10 per cent, five others had serious injuries which prevented them from carrying out their personal work for more than 20 days.