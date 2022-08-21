UAE’s Hope Probe gives new insights into temperatures on Mars

The Hope probe’s data have been used to measure the surface temperature of Mars more extensively, according to the researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi.

The new study measured the surface temperature of the entire planet, including its daily and seasonal variations, local media reports said.

NASA orbiters and rovers have made such measurements before, but Hope’s unique placement in Mars’ orbit – which is much higher up than others – allows it to see various parts of the planet during different times of the day, a report in The National highlighted.

The findings were published in the Monthly Reviews of the Royal Astronomy Society, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, on August 12.

Hope is the first Arab spacecraft to journey to Mars. Built by Emirati engineers, along with three US universities, it has been orbiting the planet since February 9, 2021.

Hope’s data have also highlighted that Mars could be colder at night than previously thought.