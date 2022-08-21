Tulfo says 4Ps recipients no longer qualified for educational cash aid

Department of Social Welfare and Development or DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo said that the beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps are no longer eligible to receive the cash aid for indigent students.

Tulfo said that an Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) officer told him that 4Ps beneficiaries already receive educational aid from the DSWD and therefore should no longer avail the cash assistance which will be distributed to other indigent kids.

“‘Yung 4Ps is educational na po ‘yan eh. Hindi para sa pamilya. ‘Yan ay para sa bata. Kaya nga may P600, P700, P800 na mga binibigay monthly para sa edukasyon ng mga bata. Nasa polisiya ‘yan na tumatanggap na sila ng educational assistance. Dapat hindi na sila tumatanggap ng educational assistance mula sa pamahalaan,” Tulfo said.

The DSWD chief previously said that every indigent person regardless if 4P beneficiaries can avail the one-time cash aid.

“Bagama’t nasabi ko na puwede, siguro sa pagmamadali ko noong tinatanong ako ng reporter, sinabi ko na puwede ang 4Ps. Pero noong unang labas ko sa social media sa DSWD announcement, walang 4Ps doon eh,” he said.

Tulfo announced the educational assistance on Thursday which will be distributed every weekend to indigent students.

P1,000 will be given to elementary students, P2,000 for high school students, P3,000 for senior high school students, and P4,000 for college students or vocational courses under the one-time cash aid grant.

Those who would like to avail the assistance only need to bring the enrollment certificate and their school ID.

Appointments can be made online or they can walk in.