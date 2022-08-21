Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Security guard jailed in Dubai for slapping suspect fleeing from police

A security guard in Dubai has been awarded jail and deportation after he slapped a man attempting to escape the police.

According to the 35-year-old expat, he a man trying to run away from the Dubai Police patrol, and slapped him on the left ear in order to stop him. “He then fell down, with his left ear bleeding,” he was quoted as saying in a report by Khaleej Times.

The victim, who reportedly sustained permanent injuries, had to be hospitalised for three months.

The injured man, who admitted to fleeing from the police, reportedly said he saw the police coming and tried to escape but the security guard blocked his way and hit him.

The man, according to Dubai Police, was being pursued in a case of robbery.

