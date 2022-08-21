OWWA offers Php1M business capital to OFW families

The Philippine Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is providing up to Php 1 million business funding to the family members of OFWs in the country.

Under the OWWA’s “Tulong PUSO” Program, the government will provide funding up to P1 million to be used for business investment for OFW family members so that they are not just relying on the remittances of their loved ones.

One of the beneficiaries of Tulong Puso Program is the Atimonan Overseas Filipino Worker Families Producers Cooperative from Atimonan, Quezon. The cooperative comprises of sewers and fabric workers who received Php1 million funding, local media reports said.

The OWWA-National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) led by Director Dindi Tan, has also awarded the third and final tranche of checks to two OFW beneficiary organizations in Alabat, Quezon, amounting to nearly Php200,000.