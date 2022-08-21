OFW among three victims in Taguig shooting incident

A 25-year-old overseas Filipino worker was among the three victims of a shooting incident in Taguig City on Sunday according to a Philippine National Police report.

The shooting incident took place in a transient house in Taguig at around 3:00 AM. The OFW was identified as Marie Belina who was a native of Calapan City in Mindoro.

Another 35 year-old man named Mark Desquitado, a grab driver, and Tashane Branzuela , a student, were also shot dead.

Initial investigation said that the witnesses heard a series of gunshots in the transient house and they saw the bodies of the three victims.

The OFW was shot near the transient’s house gate which led to her instant death.