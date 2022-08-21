Marcos orders systematic, yet urgent release of educational aid for Filipinos in need

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked for the orderly and immediate distribution of financial aid to indigent students, according to Malacaang on Saturday.

This comes after thousands of people flocked to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) central office in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, two days before the start of the school year 2022-2023.

“Ipinag-utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa Department of Social Welfare and Development na siguruhin ang maayos at mabilis na payout ng educational assistance para sa students-in-crisis na bahagi ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation,” said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

Cruz-Angeles stated that Marcos is monitoring the DSWD’s distribution of financial aid to eligible students.

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo said earlier in the day that the agency will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to avoid a repeat of the unruly crowd that has gathered outside its central office since Friday night.

Long lines were also reported in the DSWD’s provincial offices, prompting Marcos to direct the agency to seek assistance from local government units (LGUs) in the distribution of educational aid.

“Ayon kay DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo, nais ng Pangulo na maging katuwang ng ahensya ang DILG sa pamimigay ng assistance para sa mga mag-aaral na nangangailangan,” she added.