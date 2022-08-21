Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man jailed in Dubai for blackmailing teen, forcing him to steal mother’s gold

A man — who blackmailed a compatriot teenager and forced him to steal his mother’s jewellery after threatening to send a video of him smoking to his parents – has been awarded one month jail and a fine of AED 5,000 by a court in Dubai.

The convict would be deported after serving the terms, the Dubai Court of Misdemeanours has ruled.

In May, an Asian woman had lodged a complaint with the police reporting that her son had been blackmailed by an Asian man, who forced him to steal her jewellery that valued Dhs50,000-60,000, according to a report in Sharjah-based Gulf Today newspaper.

The woman informed the police that she noticed her son’s conduct was not normal and he was receiving several phone calls, and always answering them privately in the house’s balcony.

During the interrogation, the woman told police that she had checked her son’s iPad and found the chats between her son and a person via his Instagram account. In those chats, she discovered photos of her jewellery and insulting phrases sent from the suspect to her son.

Upon checking her jewellery in her locker, she noticed that 18 pieces of her jewellery were missing. When she confronted her son, he admitted that he was blackmailed by the suspect.

