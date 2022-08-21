KNOW THE LAW: Kin of deceased OFWs may claim these death benefits from OWWA

OFWs are considered economic heroes of the country because of their significant contribution towards the growth of the Philippine economy. It’s time to pause and review what benefits are there for an OFW who passes away overseas or in the home country.

The relatives of the deceased OFW may claim death benefits from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). Section 35 (e) of Republic Act (RA) 10801, otherwise known as the “Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Act,” states the following:

Death Benefits: A member shall be covered with life insurance for the duration of his or her employment contract. The coverage shall include Php100,000 for natural death and Php200,000 for accidental death;

Burial Benefit: A burial benefit of Php20,000 shall be provided in case of the member’s death.

As an insurance benefit, survivors of deceased overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were active OWWA members at the time of death can claim Php100,000 for natural death and Php200,000 for accidental death. They are also entitled to a burial benefit amounting to Php20,000.

Under Section 7 of the law, a dependent refers to the:

a) legal spouse; b) legitimate, illegitimate, legitimated and legally adopted child, who is unmarried, not gainfully employed and not over the age of majority, or is over the age of majority but incapacitated and incapable of self-support due to a mental or physical defect; c) and parents who rely primarily upon the member-OFW for support.

The Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10801 adds that a sibling who is unmarried, not gainfully employed and not over the age of majority, or is over the age of majority but incapacitated and incapable of self-support due to a mental or physical defect is also considered a dependent in the absence of the earlier mentioned dependents. (Sec. 6 (f))

Family members need to comply with the documentary requirements to file for the claim with the OWWA.