International visitation back to 70% of pre-COVID levels in Philippines

International travel to the Philippines is already back to around 70 percent of 2019 levels, while domestic travel is close to 100 percent, a key official of Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has revealed.

CAB Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla said the country’s airlines are well positioned to cater to the increasing demand after the Philippine government eased most of the COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year.

It was also a promising start given the absence of visitors from one of its main source markets, China, which contributed more than 1.7 million visitor arrivals in 2019, said Arcilla, adding that only South Korea contributed more.