Latest NewsNewsTFT News

International visitation back to 70% of pre-COVID levels in Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

International travel to the Philippines is already back to around 70 percent of 2019 levels, while domestic travel is close to 100 percent, a key official of Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has revealed.

CAB Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla said the country’s airlines are well positioned to cater to the increasing demand after the Philippine government eased most of the COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year.

It was also a promising start given the absence of visitors from one of its main source markets, China, which contributed more than 1.7 million visitor arrivals in 2019, said Arcilla, adding that only South Korea contributed more.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

joshua garcia vice ganda

TikTok Awards PH: Vice Ganda, Joshua Garcia named Celebrities of the Year

2 hours ago
dead Image by soumen82hazra from Pixabay

KNOW THE LAW: Kin of deceased OFWs may claim these death benefits from OWWA

3 hours ago
jailed generic

Security guard jailed in Dubai for slapping suspect fleeing from police

3 hours ago
DSWD Region 2 educational cash assistance

Marcos orders systematic, yet urgent release of educational aid for Filipinos in need

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button