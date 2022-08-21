Expert says no need to impose travel restrictions amid new monkeypox cases

An infectious diseases expert said that informing travelers that they can contract the monkeypox disease in the Philippines is more important rather than restricting them from entering the country.

Dr. Rontgene Solante made this response when he was asked if it’s about time to tighten the borders of the country from foreign travelers due to confirmed monkeypox cases.

Two new monkeypox cases have been detected in the country after travelling to countries with confirmed cases. The DOH said that one is in isolation while the other one is in a health facility.

Solante said that travellers should be honest about their travel history and indicate if they have been to countries with confirmed monkeypox cases.

“Ang tingin ko rito, hindi natin kailangan ng paghigpit. Ibig sabihin, hindi natin kailangan bawalan. Ang importante lang dito, ‘yung correct information, especially sa mga travelers na when they will be arriving, they can be infected also,” Solante said.

“Importante doon sa mga dumating, they need to report also kung meron silang mga symptoms, kung possible with monkeypox, they need to go to the doctor,” he added.

Solante said that it’s important to adhere to public health measures because what can be used in COVID-19 can also be applied to monkeypox.