Dubai Police return lost bag containing AED77,000 to Pakistani flyer

4 hours ago

Dubai Police recently returned a bag of a transit passenger, containing AED 77,000 worth of currencies, after he lost it before leaving the emirate.

The Lost & Found office at Dubai’s Terminal 3 had received the black bag from a taxi driver. It found that the bag contained different currencies – AED 1,020, SAR 67,055, GBP 2,000, PKR 3,000, and some personal documents.

RELATED STORY: Man in Dubai returns bag full of cash, cheque worth AED 115,800

The Pakistani traveller did not realise that he had lost his bag until the Dubai Police contacted him to inform him that his bag and valuables inside were in safe hands at the Lost & Found Section in the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police, local media reports said.

Dubai Police contacted his relatives in the United Kingdom, who provided the officers with the owner’s direct contact number. The officers came to know that the passenger would transit via Dubai International Airport on his flight back to his homeland, Pakistan.

Therefore, Dubai Police contacted and coordinated with Emirates Airlines and arranged the handover.

Email us at [email protected]

