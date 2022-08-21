Bataan poultry farm blaze kills over 50,000 chickens

A multimillion-peso poultry farm in an upland village here caught fire Saturday afternoon, causing more than Php37 million in damage.

Elvira Tamayo, owner of the poultry farm in Barangay Upper Tuyo, said on Sunday that two double-decker buildings worth PHP15 million each were destroyed, for a total of PHP30 million, as well as 50,000 heads of 23-day-old broiler chickens worth PHP6 million and 500 bags of feed worth PHP1 million.

She estimated that the broiler chickens would be harvested in 10 to 15 days.

“Hindi masyadong maliwanag kung saan nanggaling ang apoy dahil kasalukuyang nagpapakain ng manok ang mga tao nang tumakbo sa akin ang farm manager na may sunog. Nang dumating kami sa lugar ay mataas na ang usok na maitim na maitim at may apoy na,” said Tamayo.

She said she couldn’t yet determine the total cost of the damage, but she was certain the damaged two poultry houses, including the burned chickens and feeds, were worth around PHP37 million.

“Nagsimula sa second floor pero hindi lang namin malaman kung saan talaga nanggaling ang apoy dahil palagi namang naiinspeksyon ang lugar at kumpleto sa lahat ng kailangan,” she added.

Tamayo stated that they work as contract growers for Dan Way Processing Corporation, which is owned by Engr. Danilo Baylon.

Personnel from the Balanga City Bureau of Fire Protection were still inspecting the area as of this writing and could not yet release details on the fire.