9 out of 10 teachers in PH fully vaccinated – DepEd

Over 9 out of 10 teachers (92 per cent) of teachers across government learning institutions in the Philippines are now fully vaccinated to ward off COVID-19.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa stated on radio that the department has a “no discrimination” policy for both vaccinated and unvaccinated personnel and students as face-to-face classes resume on Monday.

Data also revealed that only 19% of students are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“Kahit bakunado o hindi ang teachers, learners, papapasukin po lahat. This is because ang national vaccination program natin ay hindi po mandatory,” he said.

Only fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching personnel were permitted to participate in the implementation of limited in-person classes last school year.

Poa stated that the DepEd is working with the DOH to implement counseling and mobile vaccinations in schools.

“Ang gagawin po muna namin with DOH would be counseling kasi bago po natin ituloy ang mobile vaccination, kailangan mayroon tayong numero kung ilan ‘yung gusto na pong magpabakuna,” said Poa.

Those who refuse vaccination will be educated through counseling sessions, according to Poa.

“Talagang naatasan po natin ang school officials na strict tayo sa observance ng minimum public health standards,” he added.

