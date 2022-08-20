Giant 550-metre-tall ring encircles Burj Khalifa in stunning new design

Dubai-based architecture firm Znera Space has created a radical concept under the project of Downtown Circle to design a 550-metre-tall ring that will encircle the Burj Khalifa.

Designers hope it will shake up traditional ideas of gated communities and skyscraper homes and will shift focus on sustainability.

In an Instagram post Znera Space said,“As a response to the dilemma of how to build densely while retaining liveability, the Downtown Circle project establishes a sustainable and self -sufficient vertical urbanism.”

“As a singular mega building complex, it aims to create a hyper efficient urban centre that gives back to the environment The proposed 550-metre-tall megastructure offers an alternative to the singular and unconnected highrises found in most metropolitan areas.”

The ambitious project has been drawn up by Najmus Chowdry and Nils Remess, co-founders of Znera Space, and the architecture draws the most invigorating views and fresh and clean air from the Skypark, a place with different natural scenarios and climates, which forms the central spine of the development.

Visitors and residents can experience the canyons, sandy dunes and plants from various flora at the project site.

According to the founders the futuristic plan of Downtown Circle was coined during the COVID-19 pandemic and five vertical beams or columns 500 metres high would support the Downtown Circle.

Znera Space said, “A fleet of suspended peripheral pods transport passengers from one node to another in the Downtown circle. These suspended vessels travel through a network of rail at the bottom tier to get to their destination.”