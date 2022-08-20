Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai court upholds 5-year jail term for gang members for robbery at villa

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a 5-year jail term for gang members for robbery at a villa.

The group of men raided a villa and assaulted people living there. They later fled with cash and valuables worth AED 1.1 million (USD300,000).

The six men from Tajikistan, aged between 25 and 36, broke into the home in Al Barsha at 3am on New Year’s Day after they had arrived in the country only days before the crime.

The gang members stole AED 450,000 in cash, two watches worth AED 340,000 and a diamond ring worth AED 400,000 and four people were arrested in the UAE while two escaped from the country.

The four have been ordered to pay a fine of AED 1.1 million and they will be deported after serving their jail terms.

The victims was sleeping when the six men entered his bedroom and assaulted him with hammers and knives.

