Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DSWD Sec. Tulfo apologizes after chaotic educational assistance distribution

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo apologized through a social media post after several field offices of DSWD was flocked by hundreds of residents on Saturday, August 20.

“We are very sorry,” reads Tulfo’s post which comes with photos of individuals who received first aid and a photo of residents from Nueva Ecija who crowded outside the DSWD field office.

“Sa mga galit po sa amin ngayon dahil hindi po namin natulungan today…ang amin pong taos pusong paumanhin,” he said.

Tulfo also said that he has a proposed solution to make the distribution of assistance more organized.

“Ang amin pong nakikitang solusyon…ILALAPIT na po namin sa inyo ang educational assistance sa tulong po ng mga taga-city hall at munisipyo na malapit sa inyong tirahan,” said Tulfo.

He also assured fair screening among beneficiaries.

“WAG po kayong mag-alala dahil ang DSWD pa rin po ang mamimili ng mga benepisyaryo para maiwasan ang palakasan, kapit, at padrino. Katuwang na rin po namin ang DILG sa proyektong ito,” said Tulfo.

Read: Chaos erupt as crowds troop to DSWD to get cash aid for students

In photos shared by residents across the country, hundreds of parents can be seen lining up to avail of the financial assistance which was promoted by Tulfo through his social media.

The announcement from DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo states that the people qualified to avail the DSWD educational assistance program are the following:

  • Breadwinner
  • Working student
  • Has no family/Living with relative
  • Child of a solo parent
  • Has parents with no source of living
  • Child of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)
  • Children of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs)
  • Children of HIV victims
  • Victim of Domestic Abuse
  • Victims of natural disasters

Three children from each household are entitled to apply and enroll in the DSWD Educational Assistance Program.

After the chaotic distribution, majority of the field offices, suspended the release of the financial aid. Some were given stubs and were requested to return in the next coming weeks.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 08 21 at 12.55.56 AM

Real estate is a ‘solid investment’, here’s why

9 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 20 at 7.38.35 PM

Get your kids the comfy, trendy footwear they need for school with Skechers!

5 hours ago
rhian

Rhian Ramos gets candid about her new boyfriend Sam Verzosa

6 hours ago
NAT OBESE 1 Read Only 16bdbfc8b60 large

Abu Dhabi launches healthy eating drive to control obesity

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button