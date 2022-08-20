DSWD Sec. Tulfo apologizes after chaotic educational assistance distribution

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo apologized through a social media post after several field offices of DSWD was flocked by hundreds of residents on Saturday, August 20.

“We are very sorry,” reads Tulfo’s post which comes with photos of individuals who received first aid and a photo of residents from Nueva Ecija who crowded outside the DSWD field office.

“Sa mga galit po sa amin ngayon dahil hindi po namin natulungan today…ang amin pong taos pusong paumanhin,” he said.

Tulfo also said that he has a proposed solution to make the distribution of assistance more organized.

“Ang amin pong nakikitang solusyon…ILALAPIT na po namin sa inyo ang educational assistance sa tulong po ng mga taga-city hall at munisipyo na malapit sa inyong tirahan,” said Tulfo.

He also assured fair screening among beneficiaries.

“WAG po kayong mag-alala dahil ang DSWD pa rin po ang mamimili ng mga benepisyaryo para maiwasan ang palakasan, kapit, at padrino. Katuwang na rin po namin ang DILG sa proyektong ito,” said Tulfo.

In photos shared by residents across the country, hundreds of parents can be seen lining up to avail of the financial assistance which was promoted by Tulfo through his social media.

The announcement from DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo states that the people qualified to avail the DSWD educational assistance program are the following:

Breadwinner

Working student

Has no family/Living with relative

Child of a solo parent

Has parents with no source of living

Child of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)

Children of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs)

Children of HIV victims

Victim of Domestic Abuse

Victims of natural disasters

Three children from each household are entitled to apply and enroll in the DSWD Educational Assistance Program.

After the chaotic distribution, majority of the field offices, suspended the release of the financial aid. Some were given stubs and were requested to return in the next coming weeks.