Children below 5 not allowed to use adult pools in Dubai hotels

Rooftop pool Dubai at Address Sky View | Photo: www.facebook.com/addressskyview/

The Dubai Municipality (DM) has issued a circular to hotels that the children under the age of 5 will no longer be allowed to use adult swimming pools.

The Municipality send a memo to hotels in the emirate on Thursday by the Health and Safety Department of Dubai Municipality informing them of the new rule and reminded of pre-existing rules while specifying that children must be accompanied by parents in the pool area at all times.

According to the new regulations s people must ensure that children are accompanied by their parents in the swimming pool area and those under the age of 5 shouldn’t be allowed to swim in adult pools.

The circular also called on operators of swimming pools in hotel establishments to provide the appropriate and sufficient number of lifeguards as per the pool area and the number of users underscoring that the lifeguards must be imparted the correct training and qualifications and are not to be assigned any other tasks “other than rescuing”.

These instructions must also be labelled on a board in a clear place in both English and Arabic, authorities said, adding that the operators must ensure that lifeguards are not assigned any other duty than rescue work.

