Chaos erupt as crowds troop to DSWD to get cash aid for students

early as Friday night, long lines of students and their parents have been seen outside the office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for its one-time educational cash assistance.

Some students said they were in line as early as 5 p.m. on Friday at the DSWD central office to make sure they would make it to the cutoff.

The lines have become so long that they have reached Batasan-San Mateo road on Saturday morning.

Some videos also showed that there were a number of commotion at the central office as beneficiaries rushed to get their cash aid.

Tulfo announced the educational assistance on Thursday which will be distributed every weekend to indigent students.

P1,000 will be given to elementary students, P2,000 for high school students, P3,000 for senior high school students, and P4,000 for college students or vocational courses under the one-time cash aid grant.

Those who would like to avail the assistance only need to bring the enrollment certificate and their school ID.

Appointments can be made online or they can walk in.