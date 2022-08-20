Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Chaos erupt as crowds troop to DSWD to get cash aid for students

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

early as Friday night, long lines of students and their parents have been seen outside the office of the  Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for its one-time educational cash assistance. 

Some students said they were in line as early as 5 p.m. on Friday at the DSWD central office  to make sure they would make it to the cutoff. 

The lines have become so long that they have reached Batasan-San Mateo road on Saturday morning. 

Some videos also showed that there were a number of commotion at the central office as beneficiaries rushed to get their cash aid.

Tulfo announced the educational assistance on Thursday which will be distributed every weekend to indigent students. 

P1,000 will be given to elementary students, P2,000 for high school students, P3,000 for senior high school students, and P4,000 for college students or vocational courses under the one-time cash aid grant. 

Those who would like to avail the assistance only need to bring the enrollment certificate and their school ID.

Appointments can be made online or they can walk in.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

dubai rooftop pool address sky view

Children below 5 not allowed to use adult pools in Dubai hotels

3 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 08 20 at 2.17.17 PM

‘Dubai, mag-ingay!’: Andrew E to headline Tagalog Rap Festival this October

15 mins ago
JAIL istock

Dubai court upholds 5-year jail term for gang members for robbery at villa

21 mins ago
west

Top 5 Westlife songs Filipinos anticipate at upcoming concert in Abu Dhabi

39 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button