Abu Dhabi launches healthy eating drive to control obesity

Abu Dhabi has launched a new drive to encourage healthy eating habits to curb obesity with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center rolling out the SEHHI program to promote healthy food on menus in drive to improve diets.

The drive will see that the healthy food items have a SEHHI logo placed next to them on menus and display the number of calories in dishes to promote nutritious food choices on menus.

 

The authorities have undertaken a strategy to promote healthier lifestyles and cut obesity rates while the supermarkets and grocery stores will also be encouraged to promote and display nutritious foods on sale in food and beverage outlets.

The initiative aims to empower residents in the capital to make healthy food choices and forms part of a long-term vision to boost lifestyle habits, helping people to live longer and healthier lives while easing pressure on health services.

Matar Al Nuaimi, director general of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said that the ADPHC is committed to the safety and wellbeing of every member of the Abu Dhabi community and nutrition plays a critical role in promoting overall health

