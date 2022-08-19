Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Zubiri: Senate to go on lockdown on Monday 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (Bibo Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that the senate will be on lockdown to disinfect its building after seven senators have tested positive for COVID—19.

“I have instructed the Secretariat to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of all Senate offices. For this reason, there will be a total lockdown of our Senate building and all Senate employees shall work from home and need not report to the Senate on Monday,” Zubiri said in a message to reporters on Friday.

Zubiri said the senate session will then begin on Tuesday, August 23.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators JV Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar, Imee Marcos and Alan Peter Cayetano all tested positive for the virus.

The senate leader said other senators are in isolation after being exposed to their family members who tested positive for the virus.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 9.31.20 PM

Apple warns of security flaw in iPhones, iPads and Macs

10 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 9.23.22 PM

Abu Dhabi Police fine 162 motorists for littering at public places in H1 2022

18 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 6.52.55 PM

Over Php 2.5M cash prizes to giveaway with LBC’s Merry Delivery raffle promo

2 hours ago
TFT HONOR 70

HONOR 70 set to release in UAE, eyes being the ‘Best Vlog Phone’

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button