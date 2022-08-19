Zubiri: Senate to go on lockdown on Monday 

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that the senate will be on lockdown to disinfect its building after seven senators have tested positive for COVID—19.

“I have instructed the Secretariat to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of all Senate offices. For this reason, there will be a total lockdown of our Senate building and all Senate employees shall work from home and need not report to the Senate on Monday,” Zubiri said in a message to reporters on Friday.

Zubiri said the senate session will then begin on Tuesday, August 23.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators JV Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar, Imee Marcos and Alan Peter Cayetano all tested positive for the virus.

The senate leader said other senators are in isolation after being exposed to their family members who tested positive for the virus.