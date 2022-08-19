Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE donates 50 RT-PCR machines with testing kits to Philippines

The Republic of the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates celebrate its 48th year of diplomatic relations today, August 19.

As a gesture of strong relations between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), several cargo boxes containing 50 RT-PCR machines with testing kits donated by the UAE to the Philippine Government arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) today.

Philippine Ambassador to UAE Hjayceelyn M. Quintana and DFA Assistant Secretary for Middle East and African Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs (OMEAA-DFA) Alfonso Ver joined UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Qataam Alzaabi, in witnessing the arrival of the shipment which came via an Emirates flight from Dubai.

“UAE’s donation will go a long way towards ensuring public health in the Philippines in light of the pandemic. It is a wonderful gift from the UAE symbolizing the longstanding and deep friendship between our two countries,” Amb. Quintana said.

In her message on Friday, August 19, H.E. Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates expressed her optimism on the expansion of the mutual relations between the Philippines and UAE.

“In June this year, I signed the Philippines-UAE MOU on Agriculture at the MCCE in Dubai, and witnessed the signing of the Philippines-UAE Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA). On defense cooperation, I accompanied last week a group of executives from a UAE defense company in visiting major  shipyards in Subic and Cebu, and the Embassy looks forward to the  signing of an MOU on Defense cooperation, which is now in the finalization stage,” said Ambassador Quintana.

