Suhail star to mark end of extreme summer heat in UAE

The UAE temperature is set to witness a change by August 24 with the Suhail star expected to be seen over the southeastern horizon and central Arabia.

Suhail is the second brightest star in the night sky after Sirius from the constellation Canis Major and the appearance of the star marks the beginning of the end of the scorching summer heat

The Suhail star (or the Canopus) is the most-anticipated star in the Arab world.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that after August 24, the Suhail star also known as Canopus or Lambda Velorum will be seen in the early hours of twilight and this will mark a shift in weather as many people in the Arabian Gulf wait for the appearance of this giant star.

The emergence of the Suhail star coincides with mild weather and low temperatures “with high humidity southeasterly winds blowing, forming low clouds along the eastern slopes of Hajar Mountains in Oman and the UAE, which may be accompanied by drizzle.”

The Suhail star also coincides with a decrease in sea temperatures, which will see a return of large quantities of fish to the coast and this was also reminiscent of ancient times when the people of the Arabian Peninsula had keen interest in looking at the stars because they are related to their daily life at night and during the day.