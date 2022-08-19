Latest News

RAK Police nab driver involved in fatal hit-and-run accident

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police has arrested a 29-year-old driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an Asian victim.

The driver ran over the victim who was riding a bicycle on a street in the emirate.

The motorist involved in the accident had fled the scene while the victim was left suffering from major injuries he sustained.

Captain Abdulrahman Al Shehhi of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police said a team was formed from the Investigations and Tracking Branch to carry out an investigation.

Surveillance cameras installed on the roads were checked to trace the vehicle behind the accident.

The team was able to track the vehicle’s location and arrest the driver after an extensive probe.

The driver admitted to the crime. He was referred to the relevant authorities for necessary legal measures.

