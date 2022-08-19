Over Php 2.5M cash prizes to giveaway with LBC’s Merry Delivery raffle promo

Before the -ber months even begin, Filipinos all across the Middle East now have a head start and the opportunity to have their balikbayan boxes delivered before Christmas and win cash prizes with LBC’s Merry Delivery Raffle promo!

OFWs coming from UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar and simply send their balikbayan box through LBC until November 30, 2022, to get a chance to win part of the total Php 2.5M cash prize that LBC will be giving away throughout the -ber months!

ALL-NEW HOLIDAY BOXES

Chiming in for the -ber months are the newly-launched LBC Holiday Box – which would automatically give you one entry for the LBC Merry Delivery Raffle Draw per box! The LBC Holiday Box comes in two sizes: Large Holiday Box (53x51x76cm) and Large Plus Holiday Box (53x71x83cm).

Overseas Filipinos throughout the region will truly feel the season of giving with its Christmas-themed design, coupled with a free Holiday Sticker Pad for you to personalize your Balikbayan box as a huge aguinaldo (gift) for your kids, parents, and loved ones back home in the Philippines. Customers may also purchase additional sticker pads at a very minimal price from the nearest LBC branch. LBC has also prepared surprises for customers who will design their boxes and write their heartfelt holiday messages for their loved ones on these Holiday Boxes.

OVER PHP2.5M IN PRIZES

The earlier and the more you send your LBC Holiday Boxes, the better your chances of winning Php 50,000 on their monthly draws, and a huge prize of Php 300,000 during their grand draw!

Here’s a quick overview of the huge cash prizes in store for LBC’s Merry Delivery promo:

MONTHLY DRAWS Aug 20 – Sept 10 Sept 11 – Oct 10 Oct 11 – Nov 12 September 17, 2022 October 15, 2022 November 19, 2022 5 MINOR PRIZE WINNERS of PHP20,000; 1 MAJOR PRIZE WINNER of PHP50,000 GRAND DRAW Aug 20 – Nov 30 December 10, 2022 5 MINOR PRIZE WINNERS of PHP10,000 3 MAJOR PRIZE WINNERS of PHP50,000 1 GRAND PRIZE WINNER of PHP300,000

Customers can call the LBC hotlines to order their LBC Holiday Boxes or visit www.lbcexpress.com to know more about the promo.

OTHER BOXES WELCOME!

And it gets even better – customers with other balikbayan boxes may avail the LBC Holiday Any Box Deals to enjoy special sea cargo rates, plus they can also get an electronic raffle entry for this fun-filled raffle draw!

Apart from these non-LBC boxes, those who avail of LBC’s ‘Kabayani Deals’ or ‘Unli Air’ offers will also get a chance to participate in LBC’s Merry Delivery Raffle draw.

So what are you waiting for? Move your sea cargo holiday packages early with LBC, and make you and your loved ones’ Christmas season extra special when you win LBC’s Merry Delivery raffle promo!