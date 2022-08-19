Ople optimistic on more job opportunities for Filipino seafarers 

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople shared that she is optimistic that there are better prospects for seafarers over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ople added that the department is upbeat over job prospects offered by the resurgent cruise line industry for Filipino seafarers and cruise line personnel.

“We are talking of employment for thousands of seafarers. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the industry sees sustained growth in demand for our maritime workers given the uncertainty in the Ukraine,” Ople said.

Ople added that Ukraine is the sixth largest source of seafarers, but the on-going conflict has forced shipping companies to look elsewhere.

The local manning industry has assured her that they can meet the demand for Filipino seafarers.

In a recent meeting, representatives of Magsaysay Maritime Corporation told the Secretary they will hire some 5,000 seafarers for various cruise ship staffing requirements in the next three months.

“The cruise line industry offers highly competitive salaries and benefits, and I share the view of the manning industry that Filipino seafarers possess the skills, training, and attitude needed by the industry,” Ople said.

Ople reminded jobseekers to deal only with licensed agencies.

Industry projects a 58 percent increase in new passenger volume as cruise travel normalizes.