Man sues sister for AED 30,000 worth traffic fines in Abu Dhabi

A man has sued his sister for AED 30,000 worth of traffic fines in Abu Dhabi.

The legal suit was filed at the Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Matters, demanding to oblige her to deliver the car at the nearest police station and AED 30,000, in traffic fines apart from the legal interest of 12%, fees and expenses.

The value of the car was AED 40,000, and his sister did not return the car to him and incurred fines.

The Court dismissed the case and held that there was no evidence in the claims.