Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man sues sister for AED 30,000 worth traffic fines in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A man has sued his sister for AED 30,000 worth of traffic fines in Abu Dhabi.

The legal suit was filed at the Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Matters, demanding to oblige her to deliver the car at the nearest police station and AED 30,000, in traffic fines apart from the legal interest of 12%, fees and expenses.

The value of the car was AED 40,000, and his sister did not return the car to him and incurred fines.

The Court dismissed the case and held that there was no evidence in the claims.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 9.31.20 PM

Apple warns of security flaw in iPhones, iPads and Macs

5 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 9.23.22 PM

Abu Dhabi Police fine 162 motorists for littering at public places in H1 2022

12 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 6.52.55 PM

Over Php 2.5M cash prizes to giveaway with LBC’s Merry Delivery raffle promo

2 hours ago
TFT HONOR 70

HONOR 70 set to release in UAE, eyes being the ‘Best Vlog Phone’

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button