HONOR 70 set to release in UAE, eyes being the ‘Best Vlog Phone’

There are 9.80 million smartphone users in the United Arab Emirates as of July 2022.

With the emergence of video platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram more young people around the world are prompted to shoot and share more videos. As a result, young consumers are no longer satisfied with only pictures, but prefer filming videos to record the beautiful and meaningful moments in their lives.

Honor GCC believes that their flagship phone Honor 70 can live up to its label as the ‘Best Vlog Phone’.

The top-of-the-line device was made to offer budding content creators even more choices and address some pain points associated with vlogging, limited shooting modes and editing capabilities, the HONOR 70 Series has been designed to empower the younger generation to create engaging content with a device that allows users to stay on trend and offers endless possibilities for storytelling.

With the ambition to deliver impressive features for consumers, including fun and intelligent vlogging capabilities, the HONOR 70 Series introduces the first-ever Solo Cut Mode feature. Boasting specialized AI Portrait Intelligent Tracking technology, Solo Cut Mode allows users to spotlight a specific person in group video, taking the vlogging experience to a whole new level in the industry.

Honor 70 also allows its users to switch between front and rear cameras while filming using the Multi-Video mode, delivering a one-take recording technique that is commonly used in the film industry. With the flexibility to change between cameras without interruptions, the HONOR 70 Series gives users greater freedom and flexibility to create video content conveniently and freely.

Products to capture precious memories, relive best moments

Honor GCC General Manager Mr. Zac Li said that they are focused towards building an image of a global iconic tech brand which provides all scenario products and not only just smartphones.

“HONOR is ready to bring a range of products including smartphones, PCs, wearables and audio products to users in GCC in the upcoming months,” said Mr. Li.

He also shared that avid techies can now purchase their latest products through their latest e-commerce platform.

“Currently our products are present in more than 1000 shops in GCC market and we work closely with KDR channels and IR in this region. We will also focus on building our recently launched ecommerce shop – HiHONOR.com which will provide the customers easy access to our products and services,” said Mr. Li.

He also announced that apart from the Honor 70 release, they are on the process of setting up a store which tech-lovers can anticipate by next year.

“In 2023 we will be opening the HONOR Brand store to develop trust among consumers and provide the best services,” said Mr. Li.