Gang extorts money from people at fake police station for eight months

Staff Report2 hours ago

File photo showing Indian policemen stand guard at the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) office, Mumbai, India.

An Indian gang ran a fake police station from a hotel for eight months to extort money from people.

The members of the gang dressed up as officers and are believed to have duped hundreds of people, an official said on Thursday. The members of the gang in Bihar state operated barely 500 metres (yards) from the home of the actual local police chief. They wore uniforms with rank badges and also carried guns to charge money from locals coming into the fake police station.

Local people have been visiting police to file complaints and cases and the money was extracted as the personnel promised to secure social housing or jobs in the police.

The scam was busted after a genuine police officer spotted two members of the gang carrying guns made in local workshops instead of service-issue weapons.

Authorities said at least six members of the gang including two women were arrested but the ringleader is still at large.

