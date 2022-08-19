Four jailed in Dubai for using chili powder to rob a man

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced four Asians including two people in absentia to six months in prison each and fined them jointly AED14,600 for using chili powder to rob a man.

The convicts would be deported after the serving the sentence.

Earlier last April an Asian man reported to the police that he had been assaulted and robbed by four people in the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area

“They splattered hot chili powder on his face and beat him up before stealing the money,” the Court heard.

The gang slapped and kicked him and later stole his handbag containing AED14,000 and other valuables.

The investigation team identified the suspects and arrested two of them.

One of them revealed that they used chili powder as a “weapon” to attack and rob random pedestrians especially during the night.