DepEd ready for school opening on August 22 

The Department of Education assures that the country is ready for the opening of the school year on Monday, August 22.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said regional directors of the agency are confident that classrooms and facilities will be enough for students.

“Nung nag-ManCom po tayo this week, nag-present ang bawat regional director ng mapping na ginawa nila sa mga schools in their areas. So sa ngayon po, they’re very confident na kasya naman po ang ating mga facilities for the learners,” he said.

The DepEd official added that blended learning may still continue in areas with no enough facilties and capacity to conduct full face to face classes.

“So doon naman po sa learning material, magsisimula na po tayo ulit sa mga textbooks for the in-person classes and we have been mapping the materials, meron naman po,” Poa added.

“So ang sinabi po sa regional directors kung mayroong mga schools na kailangan kaagad— kakulangan sa either teaching materials or modules doon sa magpapablended learning, sabihan agad tayo para mareplenish natin,” he explained.

Some 3.7 billion pesos have been downloaded to prepare the schools ahead of the school opening.

Around 27 million have enrolled for this school year.

“Meron pa po tayong ilang araw, hanggang August 22, para sa ating enrollment. So, again, hinihikayat po natin ang ating mga magulang. Paulit-ulit po natin itong sinasabi na i-enroll na ‘yung mga hindi pa nakakapag enroll nilang anak para maihanda natin agad ang ating mga paaralan,” he said.