Apple warns of security flaw in iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple has warned of a security flaw that allows hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

The company has urged users to install emergency software updates.

Patches were released to fix what it described as “a vulnerability hackers already knew about and may be taking advantage of.”

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the company said.

The company however did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited.