Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Apple warns of security flaw in iPhones, iPads and Macs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

FILE - People shop at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Apple has warned of a security flaw that allows hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

The company has urged users to install emergency software updates.

Patches were released to fix what it described as “a vulnerability hackers already knew about and may be taking advantage of.”

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the company said.

The company however did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 9.23.22 PM

Abu Dhabi Police fine 162 motorists for littering at public places in H1 2022

6 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 6.52.55 PM

Over Php 2.5M cash prizes to giveaway with LBC’s Merry Delivery raffle promo

8 hours ago
TFT HONOR 70

HONOR 70 set to release in UAE, eyes being the ‘Best Vlog Phone’

9 hours ago
COURT TRIAL

Man sues sister for AED 30,000 worth traffic fines in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button