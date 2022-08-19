Al Hosn App users urged to refrain from sharing green pass online

The UAE has urged users of Al Hosn App to refrain from sharing their Green Pass online and to desist from posting the confidential information of their accounts on the application publicly.

“The Al Hosn green pass contains sensitive personal data. This data can be compromised and misused if shared incorrectly,” the warning on the Al Hosn Twitter account said on Wednesday, as it added that “this information is the one’s personal information as displayed on his/her Alhosan passes, the QR code generated by one’s pass, which cannot be shared with others because it contains personal information.”

In addition, the one-time password (OTP) cannot be shared with anyone, Alhosn application added, while emphasizing that one should “Always be [careful] when sharing your green pass online.”

The information displayed on the main page of the Al Hosn App usually contains one’s date of birth, Emirates ID number, and passport number and the sensitive personal data be hacked and misused if it is improperly shared.

Members of the public have been called to be careful when sharing their green pass online.