Abu Dhabi Police fine 162 motorists for littering at public places in H1 2022

The Abu Dhabi Police have fined 162 motorists for littering at public places in the first half of 2022.

The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) in cooperation with the Control and Follow-up Centre fined 162 drivers, for throwing waste on roads and public amenities while driving.

Asking road users to put garbage and waste in the designated places, the police said that the people should “have in mind environmental security and public well being, and protect the civilised look of the Emirate.”

The police also called on motorists to warn passengers not to throw any waste.

It urged people to preserve the atmosphere and public look, explaining that this behaviour might lead to environmental air pollution.

Abu Dhabi Police said that under Article No. 71 of Traffic Law, it is stated that “throwing waste from vehicles on the road while driving” is a violation, and drivers who commit this violation will be fined Dhs1,000 and 6 black points.

The ADP urged the community members to cooperate with the competent authorities in taking care of public health.