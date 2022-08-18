Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE rolls out new smart payment options for customers to pay govt services fees

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance has said that the customers can now pay government services fees using various payment options including Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, bank transfers, as well as direct debit and credit cards.

This comes in response to customers’ suggestions and requirements. The ministry further said that it is aimed to provide customers with “easier, more flexible and more efficient payment methods”.

The federal government entities will gradually stop using the eDirham platform as a payment method for their services fees, the ministry said, with these steps aimed to provide easier, more flexible, and more efficient payment methods.

RELATED STORY: UAE prepares for GCC’s lowest corporate tax rate by June 2023, as rates increase worldwide

