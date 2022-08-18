Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Remains of OFW Nerilyn Garcia from Dubai arrive in PH

The remains of a deceased Filipina worker from Dubai arrived in the Philippines on Thursday morning.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA condoles and expresses their sympathies to the family of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Nerilyn Garcia.

OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio, OWWA Deputy Administrator Atty. Mary Melanie Quiño and DFA-OUMWA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega joined the family in receiving the remains of the OFW.

“Dumating ngayong umaga ang mga labi ni OFW Nerilyn Garcia mula Dubai, United Arab Emirates,” OWWA said in a Facebook post.

OWWA officials also helped the family in processing the documents for the release of Garcia’s remains.

“Samantala, sinasamahan ng OWWA Repatriation Team ang pamilya ni OFW Nerilyn sa mabilis na pagproseso ng mga papeles upang maiuwi na ang kaniyang mga labi,” OWWA added.

No other details were provided on the cause of Garcia’s death.

