PH among eight countries poised to increase world population by 2050

The Philippines is among eight countries anticipated to account for more than half of the expected population growth by 2050.

According to the United Nations’ forecast, the world will continue to produce a large number of babies, with the number of newborns expected to rise from 134 million in 2021 to 138 million per year in 2040-45.

Apart from the Philippines, countries expected to comprise more than half of the global population by 2050 include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Tanzania.

The human population is projected to reach 8 billion this year.

Next year, India is expected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country. Population in other parts of East Asia will shrink in the near future, but South Asia’s will continue to grow for decades.